Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome offered in the heart of Carrollton! Home features a large living area that is great for entertaining and includes a fireplace and wet bar area. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home, no carpet. 3rd bedroom has built ins and would make a great study. Community amenities include on site workout room, swimming pools, spa, tennis court, park like setting and paid landscaping with mature trees.