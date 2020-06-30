All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated January 25 2020 at 3:58 AM

2042 Wildrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Wildrose Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Fantastic home on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Woodlake neighborhood in Carrollton-FB ISD near greenbelt and walking trails! Open floor plan with lots of UPDATES, new paint and new carpet. Kitchen has GRANITE, SS appliances, and a pass through window, perfect for entertaining on the covered patio with large backyard. Master is split from other bedrooms. HUGE GAMEROOM with exterior entrance has a wet bar and storage closets and can be used as a 2nd living area, office, playroom, or additional bedroom. This home is a MUST SEE!
***CALL OR TEXT CINDY FOR SHOWINGS*** 214-325-6347

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Wildrose have any available units?
2042 Wildrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Wildrose have?
Some of 2042 Wildrose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Wildrose currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Wildrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Wildrose pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Wildrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2042 Wildrose offer parking?
No, 2042 Wildrose does not offer parking.
Does 2042 Wildrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Wildrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Wildrose have a pool?
No, 2042 Wildrose does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Wildrose have accessible units?
No, 2042 Wildrose does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Wildrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Wildrose has units with dishwashers.

