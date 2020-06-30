2042 Wildrose

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Fantastic home on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Woodlake neighborhood in Carrollton-FB ISD near greenbelt and walking trails! Open floor plan with lots of UPDATES, new paint and new carpet. Kitchen has GRANITE, SS appliances, and a pass through window, perfect for entertaining on the covered patio with large backyard. Master is split from other bedrooms. HUGE GAMEROOM with exterior entrance has a wet bar and storage closets and can be used as a 2nd living area, office, playroom, or additional bedroom. This home is a MUST SEE!

***CALL OR TEXT CINDY FOR SHOWINGS*** 214-325-6347