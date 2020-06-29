2036 Sancerre Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home with 2 garage spots close to neighborhood park. Covered front porch, tall vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace in a huge living room that flows well to dining room and eat-in kitchen. Tiled sunroom great as a hobby or playroom. Covered patio overlooks grassy backyard with tall privacy fence. Detached garage has room for 2 cars and storage. Large master has walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and access to covered patio. Available early September.