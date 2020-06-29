All apartments in Carrollton
2036 Sancerre Lane

2036 Sancerre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Sancerre Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home with 2 garage spots close to neighborhood park. Covered front porch, tall vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace in a huge living room that flows well to dining room and eat-in kitchen. Tiled sunroom great as a hobby or playroom. Covered patio overlooks grassy backyard with tall privacy fence. Detached garage has room for 2 cars and storage. Large master has walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and access to covered patio. Available early September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

