Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after area! Completely remodeled home that will be complete by 1-3-2020. Comes with updated kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms with fresh paint throughout and updated lighting. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and brand new appliances. Spacious floor-plan with large bonus room. Great location! Easy access to anywhere in DFW and move-in ready. Come See Today!