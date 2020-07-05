2019 Via Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

New paint and carpet. Downstairs includes living room, dining room, breakfast bar and kitchen with standard appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and a disposal. Carpet in the bedrooms with tile flooring throughout the rest of the home. Inside features include central heat and air, crown molding, fireplace, security system, wifi thermostat, ceiling fans, washer dryer, and closets for additional storage. Outside features include mature trees, deck, fenced yard, covered patio, two car attached garage and a driveway for off-street parking. Community features a pool, boat & RV storage, and front lawn care. Cat & dog-friendly. Ten-minute drive to the DNT, 635, 35E and President George Bush Turnpike.