Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2019 Via Corona

2019 via Corona · No Longer Available
Location

2019 via Corona, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New paint and carpet. Downstairs includes living room, dining room, breakfast bar and kitchen with standard appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and a disposal. Carpet in the bedrooms with tile flooring throughout the rest of the home. Inside features include central heat and air, crown molding, fireplace, security system, wifi thermostat, ceiling fans, washer dryer, and closets for additional storage. Outside features include mature trees, deck, fenced yard, covered patio, two car attached garage and a driveway for off-street parking. Community features a pool, boat & RV storage, and front lawn care. Cat & dog-friendly. Ten-minute drive to the DNT, 635, 35E and President George Bush Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Via Corona have any available units?
2019 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Via Corona have?
Some of 2019 Via Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Via Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Via Corona is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 2019 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Via Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Via Corona have a pool?
Yes, 2019 Via Corona has a pool.
Does 2019 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 2019 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Via Corona has units with dishwashers.

