2019 Via Corona

Amenities
New paint and carpet. Downstairs includes living room, dining room, breakfast bar and kitchen with standard appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and a disposal. Carpet in the bedrooms with tile flooring throughout the rest of the home. Inside features include central heat and air, crown molding, fireplace, security system, wifi thermostat, ceiling fans, washer dryer, and closets for additional storage. Outside features include mature trees, deck, fenced yard, covered patio, two car attached garage and a driveway for off-street parking. Community features a pool, boat & RV storage, and front lawn care. Cat & dog-friendly. Ten-minute drive to the DNT, 635, 35E and President George Bush Turnpike.