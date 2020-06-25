2011 Via Sonoma

Amenities

Cute 2-1.5-2 Townhome in Carrollton, CFB ISD! NEW PAINT & FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, private courtyard and so much more! Entry opens to a large living room with a classic brick fireplace and half bath. Nice dining area opens to the kitchen with white cabinetry, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and a full bath. Lovely covered porch, courtyard with open patio, community pool and club house, great location, quiet neighborhood with easy access to highways and schools. Walking distance to Elementary. Front lawn care provided. One small spayed-neutered dog under 30 lbs. considered.