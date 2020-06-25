All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

2011 Via Sonoma

2011 Via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Via Sonoma, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2-1.5-2 Townhome in Carrollton, CFB ISD! NEW PAINT & FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, private courtyard and so much more! Entry opens to a large living room with a classic brick fireplace and half bath. Nice dining area opens to the kitchen with white cabinetry, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and a full bath. Lovely covered porch, courtyard with open patio, community pool and club house, great location, quiet neighborhood with easy access to highways and schools. Walking distance to Elementary. Front lawn care provided. One small spayed-neutered dog under 30 lbs. considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2011 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 2011 Via Sonoma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Via Sonoma is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 2011 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2011 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2011 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.

