Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Neat 3 bedroom 2 bath with large living room at entry, dining room and eat in kitchen, fenced yard large for entertaining. Wood laminate flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Automatic Sprinkler system. Beautiful back yard and drive up appeal. Extra Shed in yard. See Landlord's Requirements in Transaction Desk which must be signed and returned with items requested. A link will be sent to apply. Liability Insurance required prior to move in.