1938 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath single story rental home ready to be your NEXT new residence in Carrollton. Nestled in a charming, treed, corner lot, i.e. very close to cul-de-sac and easily accessible to area hospitals, shopping, restaurants and much more. This home is ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy with fresh paints, tiled floors in the living areas and new carpets in the bedrooms. Stepping outside in the yard, you will find a wonderful wood deck to relax, or entertain and enjoy true TEXAS outdoors with your family and friends. Zoned for Hebron high school. Pets can be considered on a case by case basis as well.