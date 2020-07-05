All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

1938 Cheyenne Drive

1938 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Cheyenne Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath single story rental home ready to be your NEXT new residence in Carrollton. Nestled in a charming, treed, corner lot, i.e. very close to cul-de-sac and easily accessible to area hospitals, shopping, restaurants and much more. This home is ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy with fresh paints, tiled floors in the living areas and new carpets in the bedrooms. Stepping outside in the yard, you will find a wonderful wood deck to relax, or entertain and enjoy true TEXAS outdoors with your family and friends. Zoned for Hebron high school. Pets can be considered on a case by case basis as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
1938 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 1938 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Cheyenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Cheyenne Drive offers parking.
Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 1938 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Cheyenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

