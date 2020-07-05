All apartments in Carrollton
1904 Haymeadow

1904 Haymeadow · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Haymeadow, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location on this renovated Beauty. 1 minute from George Bush. 2 minutes from I35. 4 minutes from North Dallas Tollway. Granite Countertops. Updated flooring and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Haymeadow have any available units?
1904 Haymeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Haymeadow have?
Some of 1904 Haymeadow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Haymeadow currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Haymeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Haymeadow pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Haymeadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1904 Haymeadow offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Haymeadow offers parking.
Does 1904 Haymeadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Haymeadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Haymeadow have a pool?
No, 1904 Haymeadow does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Haymeadow have accessible units?
No, 1904 Haymeadow does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Haymeadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Haymeadow has units with dishwashers.

