Location Location Location on this renovated Beauty. 1 minute from George Bush. 2 minutes from I35. 4 minutes from North Dallas Tollway. Granite Countertops. Updated flooring and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1904 Haymeadow have any available units?
1904 Haymeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Haymeadow have?
Some of 1904 Haymeadow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Haymeadow currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Haymeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.