1820 Castille Dr

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Carrollton is now available. Nice flow through out this home from front entry through living room, kitchen, and 2nd living area! Nice spacious backyard and easy access to George Bush Turnpike and I-35. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=vbcfJF67A4&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com