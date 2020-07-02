All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:25 AM

1810 Canoe Way

1810 Canoe Way · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Canoe Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean & open 3-2-2 north Carrollton in great neighborhood with fridge included. Large open living & dining room combo with gas fireplace, wood floors in kitchen, neutral tone carpet and paint. Large master with jetted tub & walk-in shower, ceiling fans in all rooms. Clothes dryer is included or tenants can supply own washer & dryer. Close to library and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.

NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY. IS NO YARD SIGN. Decent credit required. Small dog under 30 lbs OK. House is currently occupied & photos taken before current tenants moved in. Backyard will be sodded and front shrubs & trees trimmed. Repairs being made. Use TAR application & credit app thru MySmartMove. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Canoe Way have any available units?
1810 Canoe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Canoe Way have?
Some of 1810 Canoe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Canoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Canoe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Canoe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Canoe Way is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Canoe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Canoe Way offers parking.
Does 1810 Canoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Canoe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Canoe Way have a pool?
No, 1810 Canoe Way does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Canoe Way have accessible units?
No, 1810 Canoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Canoe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Canoe Way has units with dishwashers.

