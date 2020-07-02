1810 Canoe Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean & open 3-2-2 north Carrollton in great neighborhood with fridge included. Large open living & dining room combo with gas fireplace, wood floors in kitchen, neutral tone carpet and paint. Large master with jetted tub & walk-in shower, ceiling fans in all rooms. Clothes dryer is included or tenants can supply own washer & dryer. Close to library and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.



NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY. IS NO YARD SIGN. Decent credit required. Small dog under 30 lbs OK. House is currently occupied & photos taken before current tenants moved in. Backyard will be sodded and front shrubs & trees trimmed. Repairs being made. Use TAR application & credit app thru MySmartMove. Listing agent is owner.