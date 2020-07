Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ENJOY the Beautiful Large Outdoor Living Area with your Family and Friends! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas. Open Kitchen has Breakfast Bar. Updated with Granite and Tile. Huge Master Shower with bench. Backyard has board on board stained wood fence and large Morgan Storage Shed. Separate Side Yard Fenced with Gates. French doors to Outdoor Living Area. Pets are on a case by case. This home is so charming and updated...will not last long.