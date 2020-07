Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, updated home boasts an open layout in an ideal location. Meticulously maintained with granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet throughout, stained concrete floors, fresh paint, and a new roof. Open master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, frame-less shower, and walk-in closet. The magnificent custom outdoor living area along with a sealed garage floor coating.