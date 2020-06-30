1621 Concord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impressive 4 bed, 2 full bath recently renovated with new paint, wood style tile flooring in the main areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. House feels much larger than the stated square footage as it has a formal dining room off of the front entry, shotgun kitchen with attached breakfast dining area overlooking the large living room with a gas fireplace. On the way out the backdoor to the large, fenced backyard perfect for football season get-togethers, is the additional family room that could be turned into a game room! All bedrooms are located on the far side of the house. Along with the two full car garage, the driveway is covered as well off of the ally. Dogs only accepted. What are you waiting for!?