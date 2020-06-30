All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:13 AM

1621 Concord Drive

Location

1621 Concord Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impressive 4 bed, 2 full bath recently renovated with new paint, wood style tile flooring in the main areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. House feels much larger than the stated square footage as it has a formal dining room off of the front entry, shotgun kitchen with attached breakfast dining area overlooking the large living room with a gas fireplace. On the way out the backdoor to the large, fenced backyard perfect for football season get-togethers, is the additional family room that could be turned into a game room! All bedrooms are located on the far side of the house. Along with the two full car garage, the driveway is covered as well off of the ally. Dogs only accepted. What are you waiting for!?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Concord Drive have any available units?
1621 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Concord Drive have?
Some of 1621 Concord Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Concord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Concord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Concord Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.

