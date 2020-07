1617 Thompson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIRABLE COYOTE RIDGE GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY HAS MANY UPGRADES AND CURB APPEAL! 4 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 EXTRA-LARGE LIVING AREAS AND STUDY MAKE THIS HOME PERFECT FOR THE GROWING FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN WITH WINE FRIDGE. THE GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS LOOKS DOWN INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM BELOW WITH A FIREPLACE AND BUILT-INS. THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET IS DOWN WITH STUDY OFF THE INVITING FOYER. INVITING COMMUNITY POOL. LOCATED CLOSE TO HIGHWAY 121, MINS FROM DFW AIRPORT, SHOPPING AND MORE.