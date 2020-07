Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED 5 BEDROOM HOUSE 2 BATH AND 2 HALF BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORING, CARPET IN UPSTAIRS 4 BEDROOMS, NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES, WINDOW BLINDS, NEW WINDOWS TO BE INSTALLED SHORTLY. PRIVACY WOOD FENCE. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND GOOD PAYMENT HISTORY NEEDED. SEND PROOF INCOME, PICTURE ID, EMAIL ADDRESS AND APPLY ON LINE. LINK WILL BE SENT .