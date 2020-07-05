All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1603 Railhead Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1603 Railhead Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:58 PM

1603 Railhead Place

1603 Railhead Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1603 Railhead Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely Updated, This beautiful home features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a large privet backyard
close to lake!! Thoughtful upgrades throughout include wood style ceramic tile, brand new carpet & pad,
Updated HVAC system All done Aug 2019, Granite kitchen counter-tops with marble back-splash,
Plenty of cabinet space with island. Large living room with fireplace.
Laundry room with conections. Great size bedrooms, especially the master, Tub and shower are separate with a
Walk-in closet. Move in ready priced well for per square ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Railhead Place have any available units?
1603 Railhead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Railhead Place have?
Some of 1603 Railhead Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Railhead Place currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Railhead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Railhead Place pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Railhead Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1603 Railhead Place offer parking?
No, 1603 Railhead Place does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Railhead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Railhead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Railhead Place have a pool?
No, 1603 Railhead Place does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Railhead Place have accessible units?
No, 1603 Railhead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Railhead Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Railhead Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District