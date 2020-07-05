1603 Railhead Place

Amenities
Completely Updated, This beautiful home features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a large privet backyard
close to lake!! Thoughtful upgrades throughout include wood style ceramic tile, brand new carpet & pad,
Updated HVAC system All done Aug 2019, Granite kitchen counter-tops with marble back-splash,
Plenty of cabinet space with island. Large living room with fireplace.
Laundry room with conections. Great size bedrooms, especially the master, Tub and shower are separate with a
Walk-in closet. Move in ready priced well for per square ft.