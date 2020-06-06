All apartments in Carrollton
1603 Railhead Place

1603 Railhead Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Railhead Pl, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Impeccably remodeled from top to bottom. Exterior is beautifully landscaped, and shaded. Large back year, updated Inside, the kitchen has been completely remodeled with beautiful cabinetry, GRANITE counters, gas cook-top, and water line for fridge You will also find hand-scraped tile hardwoods throughout the kitchen, living, dining, breakfast, and hallway to bedrooms. New dual Low E AC . Custom painted interior, updated doors, and more. The bathrooms have been updated with vanity tops, custom tile designs, and under-mount sinks with widespread faucets, Plus enjoy the huge glass separate SHOWER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

