Carrollton, TX
1525 Joy Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:05 PM

1525 Joy Drive

1525 Joy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Joy Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW luxury town home for lease. BE THE FIRST OCCUPANT. 4 Bed and 3 Full bath. Bed room down with full bath including standing shower. Master up with garden tub and standing shower. Huge Game room. Wooden floor. Granite counter and Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included. Cute open back patio for Grill. Two car garage with remote. Energy efficient features. Ceiling fan in all rooms. Blinds. Walking distance to school. Close to George Bush , Toll way, and I35. Few miles away from Toyota and Chase,JP Morgan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Joy Drive have any available units?
1525 Joy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Joy Drive have?
Some of 1525 Joy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Joy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Joy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Joy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Joy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1525 Joy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Joy Drive offers parking.
Does 1525 Joy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Joy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Joy Drive have a pool?
No, 1525 Joy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Joy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 Joy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Joy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Joy Drive has units with dishwashers.

