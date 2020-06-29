1525 Joy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW luxury town home for lease. BE THE FIRST OCCUPANT. 4 Bed and 3 Full bath. Bed room down with full bath including standing shower. Master up with garden tub and standing shower. Huge Game room. Wooden floor. Granite counter and Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included. Cute open back patio for Grill. Two car garage with remote. Energy efficient features. Ceiling fan in all rooms. Blinds. Walking distance to school. Close to George Bush , Toll way, and I35. Few miles away from Toyota and Chase,JP Morgan.