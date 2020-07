Amenities

Come take a look!!! Spacious home with lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, a center island, stainless appliances, and lots of storage and counter space. Downstairs living areas feature beautiful dark hardwood flooring. Master is down and a game room plus two bedrooms with a bathroom are upstairs. Close to desirable schools. Just minutes to major highways and a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Fridge included.