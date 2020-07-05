All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:21 AM

1424 Arapaho Drive

1424 Arapaho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Arapaho Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazing Location, Beautiful townhouse perfect for luxury lock & leave lifestyle near shopping & restaurants. Interior with open light & bright floor plan with hardwoods, decorative lighting, large living areas & bedrooms.Dream Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, & walk-in pantry overlooking dining & living areas.Huge master bedroom with sitting area & covered private balcony. Separate shower, tub, & big walk-in closet.2 spacious secondary bedrooms w full bath access.Upstairs living area could be used as an office or game room.Side yard with open patio.2 car garage with large storage closet.HOA takes care of lawn care & sprinkler system.Move-in ready, must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Arapaho Drive have any available units?
1424 Arapaho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Arapaho Drive have?
Some of 1424 Arapaho Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Arapaho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Arapaho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Arapaho Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Arapaho Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1424 Arapaho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Arapaho Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 Arapaho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Arapaho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Arapaho Drive have a pool?
No, 1424 Arapaho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Arapaho Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 Arapaho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Arapaho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Arapaho Drive has units with dishwashers.

