1424 Arapaho Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing Location, Beautiful townhouse perfect for luxury lock & leave lifestyle near shopping & restaurants. Interior with open light & bright floor plan with hardwoods, decorative lighting, large living areas & bedrooms.Dream Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, & walk-in pantry overlooking dining & living areas.Huge master bedroom with sitting area & covered private balcony. Separate shower, tub, & big walk-in closet.2 spacious secondary bedrooms w full bath access.Upstairs living area could be used as an office or game room.Side yard with open patio.2 car garage with large storage closet.HOA takes care of lawn care & sprinkler system.Move-in ready, must see.