Carrollton, TX
1420 Golden Gate Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

1420 Golden Gate Drive

1420 Golden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Carrollton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1420 Golden Gate Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
So much to love about this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home: Huge corner lot, super long driveway could fit multiple vehicles. Updated kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, smooth surface electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Spacious living-dining combo with fireplace and laminate wood floors. Master suite is down w dual sinks, two closets, and builtin shelves. Two Bedrooms, Full Bath and Utility Room is up. Walking distance to highly rated Rainwater Elementary, less than a mile to PGBT, 20 minute drive to DFW Airport, 30 minutes to Love Field, convenient
metro location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have any available units?
1420 Golden Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have?
Some of 1420 Golden Gate Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Golden Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Golden Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Golden Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Golden Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Golden Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Golden Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Golden Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Golden Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Golden Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Golden Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

