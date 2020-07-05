1420 Golden Gate Drive

Amenities
So much to love about this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home: Huge corner lot, super long driveway could fit multiple vehicles. Updated kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, smooth surface electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Spacious living-dining combo with fireplace and laminate wood floors. Master suite is down w dual sinks, two closets, and builtin shelves. Two Bedrooms, Full Bath and Utility Room is up. Walking distance to highly rated Rainwater Elementary, less than a mile to PGBT, 20 minute drive to DFW Airport, 30 minutes to Love Field, convenient
metro location!