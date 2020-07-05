All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Dimmit Drive

1413 Dimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Dimmit Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This home has 5 bedroom 4 and half bath with lots of natural light. Spacious Bedrooms ,Large kitchen with Granite Counter tops.A fantastic entertainment room with an 150 Inch Fixed Screen that will be great for the family.Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included with the lease. This house has abundant closet space and cabinets. Big backyard that is great for entertaining.Close proximity to major highways, shopping. Owner will take care of Lawn Care and Bushes.Rent: $2,700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Dimmit Drive have any available units?
1413 Dimmit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Dimmit Drive have?
Some of 1413 Dimmit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Dimmit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Dimmit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Dimmit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Dimmit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1413 Dimmit Drive offer parking?
No, 1413 Dimmit Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Dimmit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Dimmit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Dimmit Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Dimmit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Dimmit Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Dimmit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Dimmit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Dimmit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

