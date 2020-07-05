1413 Dimmit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This home has 5 bedroom 4 and half bath with lots of natural light. Spacious Bedrooms ,Large kitchen with Granite Counter tops.A fantastic entertainment room with an 150 Inch Fixed Screen that will be great for the family.Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included with the lease. This house has abundant closet space and cabinets. Big backyard that is great for entertaining.Close proximity to major highways, shopping. Owner will take care of Lawn Care and Bushes.Rent: $2,700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.