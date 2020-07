Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Such a cozy well maintained home located in great location only minutes to hwy 190 and I 35 E, Beautiful wood floor newly done in 2018 on first floor. SS appliances kitchen space for eat-in breakfast table. Master bedroom downstairs and other two up. New windows downstairs 2010, New garage door panel 2019, Roof replaced June 2018. This is the home you don't want to miss