Carrollton, TX
1403 Golden Gate Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:19 PM

1403 Golden Gate Drive

1403 Golden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Golden Gate Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,602 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have any available units?
1403 Golden Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1403 Golden Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Golden Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Golden Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Golden Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Golden Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

