1341 Dallshan Dr

Updated modern home in prime Carrollton location in Castle Hills area. Great schools! 2 Master Bedrooms with a walk-in closet each (1 Master on the first floor and another Master on the 2nd floor) perfect for Multi-generation family, teenager or large office space! 4 bdrm, 3B, 2 LA, 1 dining. Wonderful updates include French 3 door Stainless Steel SMART FRIDGE with Touchscreen, Stainless Steel *Appliances*, High Capacity Washer and Dryer, Nest Digital energy-efficient thermostat (save on electric bill) hardwood flooring, granite c-tops, doggie door. Located right across from Walking Trails and beautiful spacious parks. GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from Plano, Frisco, Addison, The Colony, Lewisville and 15-20 minutes from the airport. Access to 121 highway, George Bush Turnpike, Dallas North Tollway, and more. Great quiet neighborhood. App for each adult applicant 18 or over. Submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

