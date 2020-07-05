All apartments in Carrollton
1341 Dallshan Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:57 PM

1341 Dallshan Dr

1341 Dallshan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Dallshan Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Modern Home, 2 Masters, Smart Appliances - Property Id: 253413

Updated modern home in prime Carrollton location in Castle Hills area. Great schools! 2 Master Bedrooms with a walk-in closet each (1 Master on the first floor and another Master on the 2nd floor) perfect for Multi-generation family, teenager or large office space! 4 bdrm, 3B, 2 LA, 1 dining. Wonderful updates include French 3 door Stainless Steel SMART FRIDGE with Touchscreen, Stainless Steel *Appliances*, High Capacity Washer and Dryer, Nest Digital energy-efficient thermostat (save on electric bill) hardwood flooring, granite c-tops, doggie door. Located right across from Walking Trails and beautiful spacious parks. GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from Plano, Frisco, Addison, The Colony, Lewisville and 15-20 minutes from the airport. Access to 121 highway, George Bush Turnpike, Dallas North Tollway, and more. Great quiet neighborhood. App for each adult applicant 18 or over. Submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253413
Property Id 253413

(RLNE5673368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Dallshan Dr have any available units?
1341 Dallshan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Dallshan Dr have?
Some of 1341 Dallshan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Dallshan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Dallshan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Dallshan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Dallshan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1341 Dallshan Dr offer parking?
No, 1341 Dallshan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Dallshan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Dallshan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Dallshan Dr have a pool?
No, 1341 Dallshan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Dallshan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1341 Dallshan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Dallshan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Dallshan Dr has units with dishwashers.

