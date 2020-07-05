All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1308 Barclay Drive

1308 Barclay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Barclay Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Now available to show!! This custom rental is extremely nice - luxury home with pool and spa. Numerous custom features make this professionally managed home one of a kind in the neighborhood. Yard and pool service is included! Check out the photos! Photos are from before current tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Barclay Drive have any available units?
1308 Barclay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Barclay Drive have?
Some of 1308 Barclay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Barclay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Barclay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Barclay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Barclay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1308 Barclay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Barclay Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Barclay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Barclay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Barclay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Barclay Drive has a pool.
Does 1308 Barclay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Barclay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Barclay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Barclay Drive has units with dishwashers.

