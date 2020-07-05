1306 Indian Lake Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home on quiet cul-de-sac within 3 miles to light train parking station at Frankford and 35. Near Love and DFW airports. Close to all major shopping and the Lewisville Mall on I-35 and Hebron. Near all the major arterials for going any direction in the Metroplex. Close to Bush tollway and Dallas North toll, and 121 tollway. Home has a covered patio in the rear for leisure time in back yard. Kroger,Sprouts, and Walmart within minutes of home. Refrigerator is included. References required, No smoking, NO pets, no Satelite dishes. Verify all information and Schools. Recent laminate flooring throughout home and carpet only on stairs. See docs for tenant selection criteria.