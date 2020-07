Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Ideally located close all freeways. Short drive to Dallas downtown and DFW airport. Walk to H-mart, many different restaurants, cafes, and shops. Very cozy and modern maintenance-free condo with an open floor plan perfect for anyone looking for convenient living accommodations. Bamboo floors throughout the entire condo. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included in the unit. Security, water, and trash are provided by the HOA.