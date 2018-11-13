All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 15 2019

1220 Ponca Street

1220 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Ponca Street, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Hardwood floors on first level. Kitchen features tons of counter space, with stainless steel appliances. Commercial grade gas stove top and vent! Breakfast area! Large living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Big master suite. Second living area upstairs, with media room. Landscaped front and back yards with privacy fence in rear. Large back porch and front porch. This home is great for entertaining! Lease includes: yard care, water softener system, automated sprinkler system, refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Ponca Street have any available units?
1220 Ponca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Ponca Street have?
Some of 1220 Ponca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Ponca Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Ponca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Ponca Street pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Ponca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1220 Ponca Street offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Ponca Street offers parking.
Does 1220 Ponca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Ponca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Ponca Street have a pool?
No, 1220 Ponca Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Ponca Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 Ponca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Ponca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Ponca Street has units with dishwashers.

