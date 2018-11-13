1220 Ponca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Hardwood floors on first level. Kitchen features tons of counter space, with stainless steel appliances. Commercial grade gas stove top and vent! Breakfast area! Large living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Big master suite. Second living area upstairs, with media room. Landscaped front and back yards with privacy fence in rear. Large back porch and front porch. This home is great for entertaining! Lease includes: yard care, water softener system, automated sprinkler system, refrigerator.