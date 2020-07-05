All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1204 Muscogee Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1204 Muscogee Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Muscogee Trail

1204 Muscogee Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1204 Muscogee Trl, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
This beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house is a Must Come See Home. The outside of the house has the welcoming warmth with work of both stone and brick leading to an inviting ark entrance. The kitchen is open to the family room with granite counter tops and sufficient cabinets. All 5 bedrooms are spacious with separate bathrooms and a jack and Jill as well.Upstairs invites you to a spacious game room. Last but not the least the luxurious space of the back yard is one of the best part of the house. The bonus of the house is that it is located in an area where the most exemplary schools are located in a walk able distance, that would include schools like Coyote, Hebron valley Creek Valley and Hebron High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Muscogee Trail have any available units?
1204 Muscogee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Muscogee Trail have?
Some of 1204 Muscogee Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Muscogee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Muscogee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Muscogee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Muscogee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1204 Muscogee Trail offer parking?
No, 1204 Muscogee Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Muscogee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Muscogee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Muscogee Trail have a pool?
No, 1204 Muscogee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Muscogee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1204 Muscogee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Muscogee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Muscogee Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District