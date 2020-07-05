BRAND NEW 2 story home with Large Master bedroom downstairs with a beautiful view. It is a NORTH facing energy efficient home almost ready to enjoy with your family. It is located on a quite street that leads to a culdasec and a walking trail as well as disk golf course. This home is also located in a highly desirable school district which includes Castle Hills Elementary. Community has a large park just a walking distance away. This one will not last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have any available units?
1160 Dame Carol Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Dame Carol Way have?
Some of 1160 Dame Carol Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Dame Carol Way currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Dame Carol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.