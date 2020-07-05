All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:39 PM

1160 Dame Carol Way

1160 Dame Carol Way · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Dame Carol Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW 2 story home with Large Master bedroom downstairs with a beautiful view. It is a NORTH facing energy efficient home almost ready to enjoy with your family. It is located on a quite street that leads to a culdasec and a walking trail as well as disk golf course. This home is also located in a highly desirable school district which includes Castle Hills Elementary. Community has a large park just a walking distance away. This one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have any available units?
1160 Dame Carol Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Dame Carol Way have?
Some of 1160 Dame Carol Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Dame Carol Way currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Dame Carol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Dame Carol Way pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Dame Carol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Dame Carol Way offers parking.
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Dame Carol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have a pool?
No, 1160 Dame Carol Way does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have accessible units?
No, 1160 Dame Carol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Dame Carol Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Dame Carol Way has units with dishwashers.

