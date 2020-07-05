1160 Dame Carol Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW 2 story home with Large Master bedroom downstairs with a beautiful view. It is a NORTH facing energy efficient home almost ready to enjoy with your family. It is located on a quite street that leads to a culdasec and a walking trail as well as disk golf course. This home is also located in a highly desirable school district which includes Castle Hills Elementary. Community has a large park just a walking distance away. This one will not last.