Carrollton, TX
1025 Oxfordshire Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 3:55 PM

1025 Oxfordshire Drive

1025 Oxfordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Oxfordshire Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in highly sought after Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, this single story, 4 bedroom, has recently been renovated and upgraded to the max! Home has gorgeous block paneling and built ins in family room, with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful backsplash to go along with the brand new stainless steel appliances. Pool in backyard completes this amazing property! Schedule your viewing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have any available units?
1025 Oxfordshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have?
Some of 1025 Oxfordshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Oxfordshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Oxfordshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Oxfordshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive has a pool.
Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Oxfordshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Oxfordshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

