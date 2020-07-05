All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019

1023 Cambridge Drive

1023 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Cambridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD! Beautiful home located across the street from Harold Bessire Park, near major highways, shopping and entertainment. Open concept living allows you to enjoy time with friends and family while cooking in the huge kitchen featuring granite countertops, gas cooktop and wet bar. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a oversized walk in closet, Master bathroom has jetted tub, seperate shower and dual sinks. As a bonus, no yardwork as the owner will take care of maintaing the lawn! This is a true gem, call today for your private viewing. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, if needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
1023 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 1023 Cambridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1023 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1023 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Cambridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1023 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1023 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

