1023 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD! Beautiful home located across the street from Harold Bessire Park, near major highways, shopping and entertainment. Open concept living allows you to enjoy time with friends and family while cooking in the huge kitchen featuring granite countertops, gas cooktop and wet bar. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a oversized walk in closet, Master bathroom has jetted tub, seperate shower and dual sinks. As a bonus, no yardwork as the owner will take care of maintaing the lawn! This is a true gem, call today for your private viewing. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, if needed!