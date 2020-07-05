All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM

1021 Caddo Drive

1021 Caddo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Caddo Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome home to this updated home with lots of Natural Light. Flexible floor plan gives you two bedrooms plus an office downstairs. Kitchen opens to family room & features updated stainless steel appliances, center island, built-in desk, corian countertops, tile floor & backsplash. Family rooms is open to ceiling 2 stories with wood laminate flooring with view of backyard & fireplace. Upstairs is the unique L-shaped living area or Game room perfect for entertaining. Updates include: New Roof with Radiant Barrier, New Paint and Carpet throughout home. Several Windows have been replaced and Energy efficient LED lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Caddo Drive have any available units?
1021 Caddo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Caddo Drive have?
Some of 1021 Caddo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Caddo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Caddo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Caddo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Caddo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1021 Caddo Drive offer parking?
No, 1021 Caddo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Caddo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Caddo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Caddo Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Caddo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Caddo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Caddo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Caddo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Caddo Drive has units with dishwashers.

