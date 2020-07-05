1021 Caddo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Welcome home to this updated home with lots of Natural Light. Flexible floor plan gives you two bedrooms plus an office downstairs. Kitchen opens to family room & features updated stainless steel appliances, center island, built-in desk, corian countertops, tile floor & backsplash. Family rooms is open to ceiling 2 stories with wood laminate flooring with view of backyard & fireplace. Upstairs is the unique L-shaped living area or Game room perfect for entertaining. Updates include: New Roof with Radiant Barrier, New Paint and Carpet throughout home. Several Windows have been replaced and Energy efficient LED lighting.