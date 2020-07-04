All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

1012 E Russell Ave

1012 East Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1012 East Russell Avenue, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Carrollton features vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, a cozy front porch, a fenced backyard and off-street parking. [SBH-B] The best feature is the large workshop in the backyard! The home is located near 35E and PGBT, Carrollton Public Library, WJ Thomas Park, The St. Anthony School, Josey Ranch Athletic Complex and more!It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 E Russell Ave have any available units?
1012 E Russell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 E Russell Ave have?
Some of 1012 E Russell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 E Russell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1012 E Russell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 E Russell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 E Russell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1012 E Russell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1012 E Russell Ave offers parking.
Does 1012 E Russell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 E Russell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 E Russell Ave have a pool?
No, 1012 E Russell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1012 E Russell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1012 E Russell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 E Russell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 E Russell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

