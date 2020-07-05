1009 Peacock Boulevard

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous, fully decked out David Weekly Home. 5 bedrooms. 4.5 baths. Study. Media room with 7.1 Surrond Sound. Gameroom. Separate Guest Suite with private bath! Level 7 Granite in Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and huge island! Commercial grade range with 6 burners. 3 car garage. Hardwood floors. Master bath you'll just fall in love with. Front covered porch to relax with cold lemonade on those hot summer days. Covered patio. Convenient location close to I-35 and George Bush HWY.