Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:45 AM

1009 Peacock Boulevard

1009 Peacock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Peacock Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Absolutely gorgeous, fully decked out David Weekly Home. 5 bedrooms. 4.5 baths. Study. Media room with 7.1 Surrond Sound. Gameroom. Separate Guest Suite with private bath! Level 7 Granite in Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and huge island! Commercial grade range with 6 burners. 3 car garage. Hardwood floors. Master bath you'll just fall in love with. Front covered porch to relax with cold lemonade on those hot summer days. Covered patio. Convenient location close to I-35 and George Bush HWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have any available units?
1009 Peacock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have?
Some of 1009 Peacock Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Peacock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Peacock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Peacock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Peacock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Peacock Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Peacock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1009 Peacock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1009 Peacock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Peacock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Peacock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

