Buda, TX
327 Saffron SPGS
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM

327 Saffron SPGS

327 Saffron Springs · No Longer Available
Location

327 Saffron Springs, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Ready for immediate move-in, CLEAN! This is a special Elm Grove home with a special floor plan - three living areas! Hard-floor surfaces throughout home - no carpet anywhere. Upgraded ONE-story with 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate front study + two more living spaces. OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters + stainless appliances. Master suite has bay window, double vanity, sep tub & shower & a good-sized walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered porches. Sprinklers. Water softener. Johnson High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Saffron SPGS have any available units?
327 Saffron SPGS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 327 Saffron SPGS have?
Some of 327 Saffron SPGS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Saffron SPGS currently offering any rent specials?
327 Saffron SPGS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Saffron SPGS pet-friendly?
No, 327 Saffron SPGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS offer parking?
Yes, 327 Saffron SPGS offers parking.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Saffron SPGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS have a pool?
No, 327 Saffron SPGS does not have a pool.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS have accessible units?
Yes, 327 Saffron SPGS has accessible units.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Saffron SPGS has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Saffron SPGS have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Saffron SPGS does not have units with air conditioning.

