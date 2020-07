Amenities

Fantastic newer home with all the bells and whistles that offers an open floor plan with three bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and a study. Wired for security and surround sound. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great location on a corner lot with extended privacy fencing and an over sized patio plumbed for a grill and electronic equipment. Pets welcome!