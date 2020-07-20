255 Joanne LOOP

Largest available lot with no duplex neighbors behind! It's all located in Buda minutes from Downtown Buda and all it has to offer. Fast commute into Austin. Granite countertops. 3 beds. 2 baths. High Ceilings. Stainless steel appliances. Private backyard w/ patio with privacy fence. Two car garage. Don't miss your chance to rent a BRAND new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
