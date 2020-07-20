255 Joanne LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Largest available lot with no duplex neighbors behind! It's all located in Buda minutes from Downtown Buda and all it has to offer. Fast commute into Austin. Granite countertops. 3 beds. 2 baths. High Ceilings. Stainless steel appliances. Private backyard w/ patio with privacy fence. Two car garage. Don't miss your chance to rent a BRAND new home.