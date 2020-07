Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled on a corner 1/4 acre lot in the sought after community of Wildhorse Vista. Large open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout and carpet in the all the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts island with tile back splash and adjoining nook. All appliances are included! The master suite is spacious with large full bath with his & her sinks, walk in shower & garden tub. Secondary Bedrooms are spacious and share a full bath off hallway. Expansive covered patio and large backyard. Fireplace in 2nd living room. Washer and dryer remain. Wall Paint colors may change to neutral color.