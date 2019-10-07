9035 Bowring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

*Beautiful 4 BR home in the Park @ Escondido*Spacious living room w/high ceilings & natural light*Island kitchen is a chef's delight w/granite countertops, dark cabinets, gas cooking*Master bedroom is downstairs, & has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity, walk-in closet*Upstairs there are 3 more bedrooms & a gameroom*Backyard has a covered patio, extended patio area w/firepit*Top notch amenities center w/pool, playground, sports courts, clubhouse*Easy commute to Randolph AFB or Ft. Sam Houston*Ready for move in on July 9, 2019*Dogs allowed, no aggressive breeds*No cats please!*