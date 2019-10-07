All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

9035 Bowring Park

9035 Bowring Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9035 Bowring Park, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*Beautiful 4 BR home in the Park @ Escondido*Spacious living room w/high ceilings & natural light*Island kitchen is a chef's delight w/granite countertops, dark cabinets, gas cooking*Master bedroom is downstairs, & has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity, walk-in closet*Upstairs there are 3 more bedrooms & a gameroom*Backyard has a covered patio, extended patio area w/firepit*Top notch amenities center w/pool, playground, sports courts, clubhouse*Easy commute to Randolph AFB or Ft. Sam Houston*Ready for move in on July 9, 2019*Dogs allowed, no aggressive breeds*No cats please!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9035 Bowring Park have any available units?
9035 Bowring Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9035 Bowring Park have?
Some of 9035 Bowring Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9035 Bowring Park currently offering any rent specials?
9035 Bowring Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9035 Bowring Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 9035 Bowring Park is pet friendly.
Does 9035 Bowring Park offer parking?
Yes, 9035 Bowring Park offers parking.
Does 9035 Bowring Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9035 Bowring Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9035 Bowring Park have a pool?
Yes, 9035 Bowring Park has a pool.
Does 9035 Bowring Park have accessible units?
No, 9035 Bowring Park does not have accessible units.
Does 9035 Bowring Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9035 Bowring Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 9035 Bowring Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9035 Bowring Park has units with air conditioning.
