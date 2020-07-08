All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

8107 Brushy Mdws

8107 Brushy Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Brushy Meadow, Bexar County, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2.5/2 Beautiful Home near Alamo Ranch - Property Id: 310740

Beautiful home in Silver Oaks Subdivision ready 17 AUGUST! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built-in micro, laminate flooring throughout, tiled wet areas, ceiling fans in every room, master walk-in shower and tankless water heater (endless hot water). Huge patio with a ceiling fan and patio table in the back yard that'd be great for entertaining; landscaped as well. Technology features include nest thermostat, ring doorbell, surveillance system and solar panel credit to your monthly utility bill. Close to shopping areas and schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310740
Property Id 310740

(RLNE5897520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have any available units?
8107 Brushy Mdws doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8107 Brushy Mdws have?
Some of 8107 Brushy Mdws's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Brushy Mdws currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Brushy Mdws is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Brushy Mdws pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 Brushy Mdws is pet friendly.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws offer parking?
No, 8107 Brushy Mdws does not offer parking.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Brushy Mdws does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have a pool?
No, 8107 Brushy Mdws does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have accessible units?
No, 8107 Brushy Mdws does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 Brushy Mdws has units with dishwashers.
Does 8107 Brushy Mdws have units with air conditioning?
No, 8107 Brushy Mdws does not have units with air conditioning.
