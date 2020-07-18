5007 FERN LK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Elegant First time rental Spacious home in outstanding condition. A big kitchen with upgraded stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, gas stove with 5 burners, microwave, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded faucets, two eating areas, living room with 11' ceilings, beautiful fire place wood burning and gas, excellent flooring including carpets, linoleum and vinyl. 2" feaux wood blinds. Master bedroom with vaulted high ceiling, ceiling fan with remote control. Perfect size master bathroom with upgraded tiled shower and beautiful light fixtures. Every corner of this home has been meticulous care for and upgrade including professionally paint inside and outside, high intensity recessed light fixtures for additional brightness and elegance, Home comes with storm doors, upgraded AC and heating system with programable thermostat for great savings. This home is a most to see.