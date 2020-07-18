All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
5007 FERN LK
5007 FERN LK

5007 Fern Lake · No Longer Available
5007 Fern Lake, Bexar County, TX 78244
Woodlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Elegant First time rental Spacious home in outstanding condition. A big kitchen with upgraded stainless steal appliances including refrigerator, gas stove with 5 burners, microwave, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded faucets, two eating areas, living room with 11' ceilings, beautiful fire place wood burning and gas, excellent flooring including carpets, linoleum and vinyl. 2" feaux wood blinds. Master bedroom with vaulted high ceiling, ceiling fan with remote control. Perfect size master bathroom with upgraded tiled shower and beautiful light fixtures. Every corner of this home has been meticulous care for and upgrade including professionally paint inside and outside, high intensity recessed light fixtures for additional brightness and elegance, Home comes with storm doors, upgraded AC and heating system with programable thermostat for great savings. This home is a most to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 FERN LK have any available units?
5007 FERN LK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5007 FERN LK have?
Some of 5007 FERN LK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 FERN LK currently offering any rent specials?
5007 FERN LK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 FERN LK pet-friendly?
No, 5007 FERN LK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 5007 FERN LK offer parking?
Yes, 5007 FERN LK offers parking.
Does 5007 FERN LK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 FERN LK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 FERN LK have a pool?
No, 5007 FERN LK does not have a pool.
Does 5007 FERN LK have accessible units?
No, 5007 FERN LK does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 FERN LK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 FERN LK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 FERN LK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5007 FERN LK has units with air conditioning.
