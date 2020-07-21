3206 Briscoe Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 5BR in gated Preserve @ Alamo Ranch, comes w/dual zone AC units, & several stylish upgrades. 30 foot ceilings & open floor plans. Kitchen features granite countertops. 2 spacious living areas. A formal dining area graces the large kitchen which features a wet bar and walk in pantry. Expansive private backyard features covered patio & a slab. Huge owners retreat w/en suite bath. Excellent school district. Mature trees. Easy access to hwys, bases, shopping, theme parks & entertainment.