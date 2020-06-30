27015 Trinity Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

FIVE bedrooms w/THREE Living Areas in a family oriented, gated community w/excellent Comal ISD schools. David Weekley enlarged floorplan featuring a 2 story Family Room w/FP & wall of windows facing a landscaped, private yard that backs up to a greenbelt. Nice kitchen w/Corian counters, black & SS appliances. Downstairs master bedroom w/large walk-in closet. Upstairs w/4 bedrooms, 2 full baths + a 15x 22 Game Room. 2 year old roof, fresh paint & well mainatained. NO smoking inside home or garage. Only 1 small dog w/owner approval - no cats, please. Can lease it now & buy it at any time. Available for immediate move in.