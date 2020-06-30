All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27015 Trinity Heights

27015 Trinity Heights · No Longer Available
Location

27015 Trinity Heights, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
FIVE bedrooms w/THREE Living Areas in a family oriented, gated community w/excellent Comal ISD schools. David Weekley enlarged floorplan featuring a 2 story Family Room w/FP & wall of windows facing a landscaped, private yard that backs up to a greenbelt. Nice kitchen w/Corian counters, black & SS appliances. Downstairs master bedroom w/large walk-in closet. Upstairs w/4 bedrooms, 2 full baths + a 15x 22 Game Room. 2 year old roof, fresh paint & well mainatained. NO smoking inside home or garage. Only 1 small dog w/owner approval - no cats, please. Can lease it now & buy it at any time. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27015 Trinity Heights have any available units?
27015 Trinity Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 27015 Trinity Heights have?
Some of 27015 Trinity Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27015 Trinity Heights currently offering any rent specials?
27015 Trinity Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27015 Trinity Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 27015 Trinity Heights is pet friendly.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights offer parking?
Yes, 27015 Trinity Heights offers parking.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27015 Trinity Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights have a pool?
No, 27015 Trinity Heights does not have a pool.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights have accessible units?
No, 27015 Trinity Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27015 Trinity Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 27015 Trinity Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 27015 Trinity Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
