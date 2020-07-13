All apartments in Bexar County
25735 COLEUS
25735 COLEUS

25735 Coleus · No Longer Available
Location

25735 Coleus, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
Stunning single story with bonus game room up. Located on a beautiful corner lot. Elegant french doors open into the study. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, exposed stone arch encasing the gas cook top. Breakfast bar, island & coffee bar. Family room with beautiful stone fireplace. Formal dining plus a study. Porcelain tile and beautiful vinyl flooring. Master retreat with high ceilings, both tub and shower, double vanities. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio and built in custom slid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25735 COLEUS have any available units?
25735 COLEUS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 25735 COLEUS have?
Some of 25735 COLEUS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25735 COLEUS currently offering any rent specials?
25735 COLEUS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25735 COLEUS pet-friendly?
No, 25735 COLEUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 25735 COLEUS offer parking?
Yes, 25735 COLEUS offers parking.
Does 25735 COLEUS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25735 COLEUS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25735 COLEUS have a pool?
No, 25735 COLEUS does not have a pool.
Does 25735 COLEUS have accessible units?
No, 25735 COLEUS does not have accessible units.
Does 25735 COLEUS have units with dishwashers?
No, 25735 COLEUS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25735 COLEUS have units with air conditioning?
No, 25735 COLEUS does not have units with air conditioning.
