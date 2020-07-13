25735 COLEUS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage coffee bar fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking garage

Stunning single story with bonus game room up. Located on a beautiful corner lot. Elegant french doors open into the study. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, exposed stone arch encasing the gas cook top. Breakfast bar, island & coffee bar. Family room with beautiful stone fireplace. Formal dining plus a study. Porcelain tile and beautiful vinyl flooring. Master retreat with high ceilings, both tub and shower, double vanities. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio and built in custom slid.