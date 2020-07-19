All apartments in Bexar County
Location

21806 Balboa Bay, Bexar County, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home with open floor plan and lots of upgrades. Features include tons of natural light, custom hunter plantation shutters,upgraded black out window coverings, surround sound & all upgraded custom lighting. Upgraded laminate/tile flooring throughout. A chefs kitchen has upgraded cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and stone counter tops. Step outside onto your oversized covered patio to enjoy family BBQ's.

Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21806 Balboa Bay have any available units?
21806 Balboa Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 21806 Balboa Bay have?
Some of 21806 Balboa Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21806 Balboa Bay currently offering any rent specials?
21806 Balboa Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21806 Balboa Bay pet-friendly?
No, 21806 Balboa Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay offer parking?
Yes, 21806 Balboa Bay offers parking.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21806 Balboa Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay have a pool?
No, 21806 Balboa Bay does not have a pool.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay have accessible units?
No, 21806 Balboa Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21806 Balboa Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 21806 Balboa Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21806 Balboa Bay has units with air conditioning.
