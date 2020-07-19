21806 Balboa Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan and lots of upgrades. Features include tons of natural light, custom hunter plantation shutters,upgraded black out window coverings, surround sound & all upgraded custom lighting. Upgraded laminate/tile flooring throughout. A chefs kitchen has upgraded cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and stone counter tops. Step outside onto your oversized covered patio to enjoy family BBQ's.



Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program