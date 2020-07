Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculately kept home located on cul-de-sac! This home offers all bedrooms upstairs; master bathroom has his and hers vanities w/his and hers closets. The downstairs has an open living room and kitchen floorplan, with double oven and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer on property for maximum convenience!!! The backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining or quiet sunsets overlooking trees and open space on a greenbelt.