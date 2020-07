Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Country living yet so close to the city. Electric gate and fully fenced perimeter your home. Oversized 3 car garage/workshop PLUS 70X32 Workshop PLUS 36X24 Workshop-Storage. Plenty of room for your RV, boat, heavy equipment, etc. Your kids can run the property all day in safety. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, full standing freezer. Your home awaits you. Easy self-showing option (go to www.erg.rentals for details).